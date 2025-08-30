Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurates indigenous Tempered Glass Manufacturing Facility 

Staff Reporter

Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, today inaugurated India’s first Tempered Glass Manufacturing Facility for Mobile Devices in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that tempered glass is an important accessory for mobile phones and its indigenous manufacturing is a major step forward in the success of Make in India and the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that in the past 11 years, electronics manufacturing in India has grown six times to reach a production value of 11.5 lakh crore, with exports of over 3 lakh crore and direct and indirect employment for 2.5 million people. He highlighted that the overall electronics ecosystem in the country is developing rapidly and value addition is being enhanced step by step.

The Minister further said that India’s GDP growth of 7.8 percent in the first quarter of financial year 2025-26 demonstrates that the country is a stable, vibrant and innovation-driven economy. He said that step by step, India will manufacture each and every component used in mobile phones, including chips, cover glasses, laptop and server components, thereby positioning the country as a global player in electronics manufacturing. The Minister also informed that a Made in India chip is expected to roll out soon, marking another milestone in the country’s journey towards self-reliance.

Mr. Vaishnaw called upon the youth to work hard and contribute to the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat 2047, stating that the world is looking towards India with great expectations.

Our correspondent reports that the facility has been set up by Optiemus Electronics in collaboration with Corning Incorporated, USA, and will produce high-quality tempered glass under the globally recognised brand Engineered by Corning. The products will be supplied to both domestic and international markets.