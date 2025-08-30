India’s 7.8% GDP Growth to Drive Energy Demand, Says Minister Puri

ADITYA RAJ DAS

Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri stated today that India’s robust GDP growth rate of 7.8% will significantly boost the nation’s energy consumption. Speaking to the media in New Delhi, Puri emphasized the direct correlation between economic performance and energy demand, noting that a thriving economy naturally leads to increased energy usage.

He highlighted that India’s energy consumption is already three times higher than the global average, underscoring the urgency of expanding infrastructure to meet this rising demand. To address the challenge, the government is actively enhancing refining capacity and accelerating the transition toward green and sustainable energy sources.

Puri also pointed to India’s $4.3 trillion economy as a strong indicator of its financial resilience. He asserted that the country’s economic momentum is a clear response to any skepticism about its fiscal health, reinforcing confidence in India’s long-term growth trajectory.

The minister’s remarks come at a time when global energy markets are closely watching India’s consumption patterns, given its role as one of the fastest-growing major economies. With strategic investments and policy shifts, India aims to balance its energy needs with environmental sustainability, positioning itself as a leader in the global energy transition.