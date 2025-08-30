Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

India’s 7.8% GDP Growth to Drive Energy Demand, Says Minister Puri

Aug 30, 2025

ADITYA RAJ DAS

Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri stated today that India’s robust GDP growth rate of 7.8% will significantly boost the nation’s energy consumption. Speaking to the media in New Delhi, Puri emphasized the direct correlation between economic performance and energy demand, noting that a thriving economy naturally leads to increased energy usage.

He highlighted that India’s energy consumption is already three times higher than the global average, underscoring the urgency of expanding infrastructure to meet this rising demand. To address the challenge, the government is actively enhancing refining capacity and accelerating the transition toward green and sustainable energy sources.

Puri also pointed to India’s $4.3 trillion economy as a strong indicator of its financial resilience. He asserted that the country’s economic momentum is a clear response to any skepticism about its fiscal health, reinforcing confidence in India’s long-term growth trajectory.

The minister’s remarks come at a time when global energy markets are closely watching India’s consumption patterns, given its role as one of the fastest-growing major economies. With strategic investments and policy shifts, India aims to balance its energy needs with environmental sustainability, positioning itself as a leader in the global energy transition.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurates indigenous Tempered Glass Manufacturing Facility 

Aug 30, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India Left Flat-Footed as U.S. Court Ruling Rekindles Exporters’ Hope

Aug 30, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

US: Appeals Court Rules Trump-Era Tariffs Were Illegally Imposed

Aug 30, 2025

You missed

POLITICS

CPI(M) Slams RSS Chief’s Remarks on Kashi-Mathura, Calls for Unity Against Divisive Politics

31 August 2025 1:23 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Djokovic Battles Past Norrie to Reach U.S. Open Fourth Round

31 August 2025 1:18 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

EC identifies 100 assembly seats in WB with fake & illegal voters

30 August 2025 10:22 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) Remains Closed For 5th Consecutive Day

30 August 2025 10:20 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!