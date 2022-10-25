India, other countries witness partial solar eclipse

AMN / WEB DESK

India and a few other countries today witnessed a partial solar eclipse. Most parts of India could witness the event, except some parts of the northeast region. The eclipse began before sunset in the afternoon and was seen from most of places.

It was visible from 4:29 pm and ended with the sunset at 5:42 PM. The cities that witnessed the eclipse for longer than an hour include Dwarka, New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Surat, Pune, Jaipur, Indore, Thane, Bhopal, Ludhiana, Agra, Chandigarh, Ujjain, Mathura, Porbandar, Gandhinagar, Silvasa, Surat, and Panaji.

The eclipse is visible in the region covering Europe, the Middle East, north-eastern parts of Africa, western Asia, the North Atlantic Ocean and the North Indian Ocean. The next solar eclipse will be visible from India on 2nd August, 2027 and it will be a total solar eclipse. A partial solar eclipse is an eclipse in which the Moon does not cover the Sun completely. This makes the visible part of the Sun appear as crescent shaped.

Children are most excited because they will get to see this sight again after five years but Scientists have a word of caution for anybody who wishes to witness the celestial activities. They have advised not to view the eclipsed Sun with the naked eye, even for the shortest time. It will cause permanent damage of the eyes leading to blindness. The Projections with small telescopes is an ideal way of viewing the eclipse. Anybody can observe the solar eclipse either by using proper filter or by making projection of Sun’s image on a white board by telescope.