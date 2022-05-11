India-Oman Joint Commission Meeting to be held in New Delhi on May 11

AMN

The India-Oman Joint Commission Meeting will be held in New Delhi today. The meeting will be co-chaired by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion of the Sultanate of Oman Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef. A high-level multi-sectoral delegation led by Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef is visiting India from today. The 48 members delegation includes senior officials and business representatives from diverse areas spanning health, mining, tourism, telecommunication, energy, shipping, and real estate.

The visit of the Omani delegation comes at a prime time when the bilateral trade between the two countries has grown by 82 percent to reach 9.94 billion dollars in 2021-2022. The visit will provide an excellent opportunity to renew and further strengthen the close and dynamic economic ties between the two countries.