FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     11 May 2022 09:28:39      انڈین آواز

India-Oman Joint Commission Meeting to be held in New Delhi on May 11

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

The India-Oman Joint Commission Meeting will be held in New Delhi today. The meeting will be co-chaired by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion of the Sultanate of Oman Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef. A high-level multi-sectoral delegation led by Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef is visiting India from today. The 48 members delegation includes senior officials and business representatives from diverse areas spanning health, mining, tourism, telecommunication, energy, shipping, and real estate.

The visit of the Omani delegation comes at a prime time when the bilateral trade between the two countries has grown by 82 percent to reach 9.94 billion dollars in 2021-2022. The visit will provide an excellent opportunity to renew and further strengthen the close and dynamic economic ties between the two countries.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Veteran drag flicker Rupinder Pal Singh to lead India at Asia Cup

Veteran drag flicker Rupinder Pal Singh will lead India at the Asia Cup in Jakarta. The tournament, which will ...

Thomas Cup: Kidambi Srikanth beat Brian Yang on second day

In the BWF Thomas Cup Finals in Thailand, Kidambi Srikanth beat Brian Yang 20-22, 21-11, 21-15 on the second d ...

Haryana: Sports Minister launches Logo, Anthem, Jersey, and Mascot for Khelo India in Panchkula

AMN / WEB DESK Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Thakur said largest ever contingent of ...

خبرنامہ

نائب صدر جمہوریہ نے پولیس اہلکاروں پر زور دیا کہ وہ عام آدمی کے ساتھ دوستانہ اور  شائستہ رہیں

نائب صدر جمہوریہ نے پولیس فورسز میں اصلاحات کو نافذ کرنے کے ل ...

تعلیمی ادارے محض آموزش کے مقامات ہی  نہیں ہیں بلکہ یہ وہ مقامات ہیں جہاں پوشیدہ صلاحیتوں کو  نکھارا جاتا ہے: صدر کووند

Staff Reporter صدر جمہوریہ ہند جناب رام ناتھ کووند نے کہا کہ تعلیم ...

کیا ہندوستان کو بھی کسادہ بازاری کا سامنا کرنا پڑ سکتا ہے؟

اسد مرزاعالمی معاشی منظر نامہ اور عالمی مالیاتی اداروں کے ذر ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart