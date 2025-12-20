India–Netherlands ink MoU to boost trade and investment cooperation

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

India and the Netherlands on Friday announced the establishment of the India–Netherlands Joint Trade and Investment Committee (JTIC) with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, marking a key step towards strengthening bilateral trade, investment, and economic cooperation.

The MoU was signed between the Ministry of Commerce and Industry of India and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands. The development was announced during the visit of Dutch Foreign Minister David van Weel to India and his bilateral meeting with External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar.

The Joint Trade and Investment Committee will serve as a formal institutional mechanism for regular dialogue on trade and investment issues. It will review bilateral trade relations, promote two-way investments, address trade and investment barriers, and explore cooperation in sectors of mutual interest.

Under the agreement, the JTIC will meet annually, alternately in India and the Netherlands, to ensure sustained engagement. The committee will be co-chaired by the Additional Secretary in India’s Department of Commerce and the Director General for Foreign Economic Relations from the Netherlands Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Delegations will include government officials and other designated members from both sides.

The committee’s objectives include identifying and eliminating trade and investment barriers, facilitating trade and investment measures, promoting interaction between chambers of commerce and industry—particularly for micro, small, and medium enterprises—and enhancing cooperation in priority sectors. The framework also provides for consultations between governments and the private sector to support trade expansion, technology exchange, and innovation, especially for small and micro enterprises.

The government said the agreement reflects the shared commitment of India and the Netherlands to deepen their economic partnership, strengthen resilient and diversified supply chains, and promote sustainable and inclusive growth. It also complements existing bilateral and multilateral engagements, reinforcing the strategic dimension of India–Netherlands relations.

The objectives of the JTIC are to:

Contribute to identification and elimination of trade and investment barriers; Contribute to identification of trade and investment facilitation measures, including in the focus areas of cooperation; Promote interaction between various Chambers of Commerce and Industry between the two countries; especially in Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME); and Explore enhancement of cooperation in sectors of mutual interest including organizing consultations between the private sector and the governments, where required, for enhancing bilateral trade and investment flows including exchange of technical knowhow and transfer of technological innovation especially in the small and micro sector.