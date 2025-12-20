Winter session of Parliament concludes, after passing 8 Bills

Staff Reporter

Both the Houses of Parliament have been adjourned sine die. With this, the 19-day winter session concluded today. The Lok Sabha was first adjourned sine die, and after that, the Rajya Sabha was also adjourned. In his Valedictory address, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that the productivity of the house was around 111 per cent. He said a total of 15 sittings of the House took place.

In his Valedictory address, Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan said that the house functioned for around 92 hours and recorded 121 per cent productivity. Mr Radhakrishnan said the House held a special discussion on the 150th anniversary of the National song Vande Mataram, in which 82 members participated. He expressed concern over the disruption created during yesterday’s sitting by the opposition Members.

The Sixth Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha, which commenced on 1 December, 2025 , concluded Friday.

In this regard, Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Birla informed that 15 sittings were held during the Session. The total sitting hours during the Session was 92 hours and 25 minutes.

The Productivity of the House was during the Session was 111 percent, informed Shri Birla.

10 Government Bills were introduced and 08 Bills were passed, during the session. The bills which were passed are as follows:

( i) The Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025 ;

( ii) The Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025 ;

( iii) The Health Security se National Security Cess Bill, 2025 ;

( iv) The Appropriation (No. 4) Bill, 2025 ;

( v) The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2025 ;

( vi) The Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha (Amendment of Insurance Laws) Bill, 2025 ;

( vii) The Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India Bill, 2025 ; and

( viii) The Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin): VB – G RAM G ( Developed India – Yes Ram g ) Bill, 2025

On 15 December 2025 , after discussion, voting was held on the Supplementary Demands for Grants – First Batch, 2025 – 26. Thereafter, the Appropriation (No. 4) Bill, 2025 was passed.

On 8 December 2025 , the Prime Minister initiated a discussion to commemorate the completion of 150 years of the national song “Vande Mataram”. The House discussed the subject for 11 hours and 32 minutes, during which 65 Members participated. Similarly, the issue of “Electoral Reforms” was discussed on 9 and 10 December for approximately 13 hours, with the participation of 63 Members.

During the Session, 300 starred questions were admitted and 72 starred questions were answered orally. A total number of 3449 unstarred questions were admitted during the Session.

A total of 408 matters of urgent public importance were raised by the Members during the Zero Hour and a total of 372 matters were taken up under Rule 377. On 11 December 2025 , 150 Members raised their matters during Zero Hour in the House.

During the Session, 35 Statements were made under Direction 73 A and a total number of 38 Statements including two Statements given under Rule 372 and one Statement by Minister of Parliamentary Affairs.

During the session, a total of 2,116 papers were laid on the Table of the House. A total of 41 reports of the Parliamentary Standing Committees associated with various Departments were presented in the House.

As regards Private Members’ Bills, during this session, 137 Private Members’ Bills on various subjects were introduced on 5 December 2025. On 12 December 2025 , a Private Members’ Resolution moved by Shri Shafi Parambil was withdrawn, after discussion, with the permission of the House.

On 2 December 2025 , His Excellency Mr. Shalva Papuashvili, Chairman of the Parliament of Georgia, along with his parliamentary delegation, was received and accorded a warm welcome by the Parliament of India during his official visit.

Later briefing reporters after the conclusion of the winter session, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju said the bills which were passed in this session will play an important role in improving the lives of crores of people and to make India a developed nation.