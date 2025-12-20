BJP Working President Nitin Nabin Meets PM Modi, Seeks Guidance

AMN / NEW DELHI

BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday after assuming his new organisational responsibility, seeking the Prime Minister’s guidance and blessings. The meeting underscored the party’s focus on strengthening its organisational structure and reinforcing grassroots connect ahead of upcoming political challenges.

During the interaction, Nitin Nabin presented Prime Minister Modi with gifts symbolising Bihar’s rich cultural heritage, including a Sikki art painting and a Madhubani art–adorned shawl made of Bhagalpuri silk. Describing the meeting as deeply inspiring, Nabin said the Prime Minister’s insights and experiences would serve as a lasting source of motivation in discharging his new role.

“I was fortunate to receive the Prime Minister’s guidance after taking charge as National Working President. His words and experiences are invaluable and will continue to inspire me,” Nabin said, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to interact with the country’s senior-most leader.

Met BJP National Working President Shri Nitin Nabin Ji. Congratulated him on his new responsibility and wished him the very best in his endeavours to strengthen the Party at the grassroots. I am confident that his organisational and administrative experience will be an asset for… pic.twitter.com/cZsKJ5qGlw — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 19, 2025

Prime Minister Modi also shared details of the meeting on social media platform X, congratulating Nitin Nabin on his new responsibility. He wished him success in his efforts to strengthen the Bharatiya Janata Party at the grassroots level. The Prime Minister expressed confidence that Nabin’s organisational and administrative experience would prove to be a significant asset to the party.

“We will continue working together to fulfil the aspirations of the people,” the Prime Minister said in his post.

Political observers see the meeting as an important signal of continuity and organisational consolidation within the BJP, highlighting the leadership’s emphasis on experienced functionaries to further reinforce the party’s structure and outreach across the country.