Traditional Medicine Key to Future Health Security: PM Modi at WHO Meet

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday underlined that restoring balance in human health is no longer just a shared global cause, but a global urgency, as he addressed the WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine in New Delhi. Emphasising India’s civilisational wisdom, the Prime Minister said yoga has shown the world the path to health, harmony, and balance, transcending borders and cultures.

Recalling India’s leadership in global wellness, Mr Modi noted that with India’s efforts and the support of over 175 countries, the United Nations declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga. Over the years, yoga has reached every corner of the world, reinforcing the relevance of traditional practices in modern lifestyles.

The Prime Minister cautioned that increasing dependence on convenience and reduced physical exertion are creating new and unexpected health challenges. He stressed that traditional healthcare systems must look beyond immediate solutions and focus on long-term well-being, calling it a collective responsibility to prepare for the future.

Highlighting India’s growing role in global health, Mr Modi said it is a matter of pride that the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine has been established in Jamnagar, and described the inauguration of the WHO South-East Asia Regional Office in Delhi as another major milestone. He said the new global hub will advance research, strengthen regulation, and enhance capacity building worldwide.

The Prime Minister also spoke about India’s focus on global healing partnerships, including the creation of a Centre of Excellence for BIMSTEC countries and a collaboration with Japan to integrate science, traditional practices, and healthcare.

On the occasion, PM Modi and WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus jointly inaugurated the new WHO South-East Asia Regional Office complex. Mr Modi also released a WHO technical report on yoga training and the book From Roots to Global Reach: 11 Years of Transformation in AYUSH.

Dr Tedros praised India for demonstrating how tradition, innovation, and science can progress together, while Union Ministers Jagat Prakash Nadda and Prataprao Jadhav reiterated India’s commitment to taking traditional medicine to greater global prominence.