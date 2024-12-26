“India mourns loss of one of its most distinguished leaders, Dr. Manmohan Singh”

All programs of the Congress party, including the Foundation Day celebrations, have also been cancelled for the next seven days as a mark of respect, party General Secretary KC Venugopal said.

Leaders across party line deeply condoled the demise of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, who passed away on Thursday at AIIMS New Delhi at the age of 92.

President of India Droupadi Murmu called Manmohan Singh a “rare politician” who navigated academia and administration with equal ease.

“He will always be remembered for his service to the nation, his unblemished political life and his utmost humility. His passing is a great loss to all of us. I pay my respectful homage to one of the greatest sons of Bharat and convey my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers,” President Murmu wrote.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences, saying, “India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. Rising from humble origins, he became a respected economist. He served in various government positions, including as Finance Minister, leaving a strong imprint on our economic policy. His interventions in Parliament were also insightful. As our Prime Minister, he made extensive efforts to improve people’s lives.”

Vice President of India also expressed condolences, saying on X, “Deeply pained to learn about the passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji, former Prime Minister and a distinguished economist who transformed India’s economic landscape. A Padma Vibhushan awardee and architect of India’s economic liberalisation in 1991, he boldly steered our nation through a critical transition, opening new pathways for growth and prosperity.

As the Vice-President of India, I had the privilege to engage in meaningful, insightful interactions with Dr. Singh at his residence. His profound understanding of economy, gentle demeanor and unwavering commitment to India’s progress will forever be etched in my memory.

In Dr. Singh’s passing, India has lost a leader of towering intellect and a statesman par excellence. His legacy will forever guide Bharat’s growth trajectory. My heartfelt condolences to his family and countless admirers in this difficult hour.”

“A uniquely dignified and gentle man in the rough world of politics,” wrote Priyanka Gandhi in a tweet, as she paid tributes to the revered leader.

“Few people in politics inspire the kind of respect that Sardar Manmohan Singh ji did. His honesty will always be an inspiration for us and he will forever stand tall among those who truly love this country as someone who remained steadfast in his commitment to serve the nation despite being subjected to unfair and deeply personal attacks by his opponents. He was genuinely egalitarian, wise, strongwilled and courageous until the end,” Priyanka wrote.

Omar Abdullah on the other hand, described Manmohan Singh as an “intellectual giant”, and said he got to learn a lot from the veteran leader.

“Very sorry to hear about the demise of former PM Dr Manmohan Singh. I had many occasions to interact & learn from him. He was truly an intellectual giant, an accomplished economist but above all he was a thorough gentleman, a giant among pygmies,” Omar wrote, adding that India has lost its son, and thanking the former PM for his contributions.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi also paid expressed sorrow over Manmohan Singh’s death and said his “erudition and dignity will always be remembered”.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she was “profoundly stunned” at the news of his death and recalled working in the former Union Cabinet with him.

“His erudition and wisdom were unquestionable, and the depth of the financial reforms ushered in by him in the country are widely acknowledged. The country will miss his stewardship and I shall miss his affection. My sincere condolences to his family, friends and followers,” Mamata tweeted.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said, “Saddened by the news of the demise of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh. As Finance Minister, he steered India’s economy in a new direction. He was highly educated, humble, sensitive, and dedicated to the nation. I had the opportunity to engage in discussions with him on several occasions as BJP President. His vision was always focused on the country’s progress. India will always remember Dr. Manmohan Singh. May his soul rest in peace, and may his family find strength. Om Shanti.”

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar noted, “The demise of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh is saddening. He was a skilled politician and economist under whose leadership India’s economy took a new direction. His demise is an irreparable loss to Indian politics. I pray for the peace of his departed soul.”

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav said, “The demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is a loss that cannot be replaced, both nationally and internationally. He was an economist and leader with a dignified and honest personality.”

PDP leader Iltija Mufti said through social media, “India has lost a true gem with the demise of Dr. Manmohan Singh. Despite coming from a humble background, he emerged as a pivotal leader and architect of India’s economic reforms. His greatest contribution was the introduction of welfare schemes that transformed the lives of marginalized Indians. My deepest condolences to his wife and daughters.”

AAP MP Swati Maliwal expressed, “The demise of Dr. Manmohan Singh is a great loss for the nation. May his soul rest in peace, and may his loved ones find the strength to cope. Om Shanti.”

Congress MP Kumari Selja remarked on social media, “The news of Dr. Manmohan Singh’s passing is deeply distressing. His contributions to India’s economic reforms were historic, paving the way for liberalization, globalization, and growth that positively impacted millions of lives. Working with him was a privilege and a constant learning experience. His simplicity, patience, and selfless service will remain an inspiration. May his soul rest in peace. Heartfelt tributes.”

Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Pratap Singh Bajwa stated, “Dr. Manmohan Singh, a key figure in India’s economic reforms and one of the nation’s most esteemed leaders, has passed away. A man of vast knowledge, his leadership guided India through difficult challenges with integrity. His commitment to democratic values and India’s progress will be remembered forever. Rest in peace, Sir.”

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha remarked, “Dr. Manmohan Singh, an internationally renowned economist and the architect of India’s economic liberalization, led the nation through challenging times and into a new era. With an education from Oxford, he spearheaded the 1991 economic reforms and, as Prime Minister, demonstrated that intelligence and integrity can drive transformative changes. The nation mourns the loss of one of its most respected leaders. His legacy will inspire generations to come.”

Born in Punjab in 1932, Manmohan Singh served two terms as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014 following Congress’ victory in the 2004 Lok Sabha election. He retired from the Rajya Sabha earlier this year after 33 years of service.