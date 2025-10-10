India lose to South Africa in ICC Women’s World Cup Match

Last Updated on October 10, 2025 10:59 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

In the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, India faced their first defeat of the tournament as South Africa pulled a hard-fought chase at Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam last night.

Chasing a decent target of 252 runs set by the home side, Nadine de Klerk’s unbeaten 84-run innings turned a difficult chase possible. At a point, South Africa were 81 for 5, but then a partnership between skipper Laura Wolvaardt and Chloe Tryon assured hopes for the Women in Green.

Then came Nadine de Klerk, who did the remaining work and won the Player of the Match award for her match-winning innings. For India, Kranti Gaud and Sneh Rana each bagged two wickets. The home side will next face Australia in Vizag on Sunday.

Meanwhile, in today’s fixture, New Zealand will face Bangladesh at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, Assam. The match will begin at 3 PM.