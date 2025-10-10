India Defeat Korea to Enter Semi-Finals of BWF World Junior Mixed Team Championships

Last Updated on October 10, 2025 11:00 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

In Badminton, India outclassed Korea in the quarter-finals of BWF World Junior Mixed Team Championships at the National Centre of Excellence in Guwahati, Assam, yesterday.

With this historic win, India has confirmed their first-ever mixed-team medal in the competition’s history. After losing the opening set, India came from behind to beat Korea 44-45, 45-30, 45-33 and marched into the semi-finals. Star of India’s victory, Unnati Hooda, won the crucial last moment points to storm India into the semis.

In the semi-final, India will face defending champions Indonesia in Guwahati this afternoon. The match will begin at 1 PM. This will be followed by another semifinal clash between China and Japan from 4 PM at the same venue.