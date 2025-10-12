India Beat New Zealand 4–2 in Sultan Johor Cup Junior Men’s Hockey 2025

Last Updated on October 12, 2025 6:29 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

In the Sultan Johor Cup Junior Men’s Hockey 2025 in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, India today defeated New Zealand 4-2. For India, Arshdeep Singh, PB Sunil, Araijeet Singh Hundal and Roshan Kujur scored one goal each. New Zealand fought hard and pulled two goals back via captain Gus Nelson and Aiden Bax, but despite India being down to 10 men in the dying minutes, they held on for their second consecutive victory in the tournament.

India colts opened their campaign with a 3-2 win over the defending champion Great Britain yesterday.In other matches, Malaysia was thrashed 2-7 by Pakistan. India will next take on arch-rivals Pakistan on Tuesday.