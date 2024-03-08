India-Japan ties will draw strength from the larger activities together, says Jaishankar

AMN/ WEB DESK

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has noted that India and Japan today are convergent on the big picture and the key concerns. Speaking at the Nikkei Forum on India-Japan partnership in Tokyo, Dr Jaishankar said India-Japan ties will draw strength from the larger activities together, especially Quad. He added that the inclination and ability to respond in a more coordinated manner has also improved and the bilateral partnership has identified more avenues for increased cooperation as well. The Minister emphasised that many solutions lie in the India-Japan relationship – nationally, for the region and for the world.

The External Affairs Minister called on Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida as he concluded his visit to Tokyo. He apprised the Japanese Prime Minister of the progress made in Foreign Ministers Strategic Dialogue and valued his guidance on the further strengthening of Global and Special Strategic Partnership.

Dr Jaishankar also met former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who is now Chairman of the Japan-India Association. In a social media post, he said Mr Yoshihide Suga’s leadership was impactful in advancing India-Japan ties as well as the Quad. The Minister said India counts on his continued support for these endeavors.