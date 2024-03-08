FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     09 Mar 2024 12:15:10      انڈین آواز

India-Japan ties will draw strength from the larger activities together, says Jaishankar

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has noted that India and Japan today are convergent on the big picture and the key concerns. Speaking at the Nikkei Forum on India-Japan partnership in Tokyo, Dr Jaishankar said India-Japan ties will draw strength from the larger activities together, especially Quad. He added that the inclination and ability to respond in a more coordinated manner has also improved and the bilateral partnership has identified more avenues for increased cooperation as well. The Minister emphasised that many solutions lie in the India-Japan relationship – nationally, for the region and for the world.

The External Affairs Minister called on Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida as he concluded his visit to Tokyo. He apprised the Japanese Prime Minister of the progress made in Foreign Ministers Strategic Dialogue and valued his guidance on the further strengthening of Global and Special Strategic Partnership.

Dr Jaishankar also met former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who is now Chairman of the Japan-India Association. In a social media post, he said Mr Yoshihide Suga’s leadership was impactful in advancing India-Japan ties as well as the Quad. The Minister said India counts on his continued support for these endeavors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Broadcasting Authority Penalises TV Channels for Hate-Mongering, Orders Removal Of Offensive Programs

Broadcasting Authority (NBDSA) Orders Times Now Navbharat, News 18 India, Aaj Tak to Take Down 3 TV Shows ...

Anurag Thakur launches various online portals for RNI and CBC

Information and Broadcasting Minister, Anurag Thakur on Thursday launched four portals of the Ministry includi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart