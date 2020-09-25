China remains non-committal on UNSC reforms sought by G-4 countries
Pakistan has no locus standi to comment on India’s internal affairs: MEA
India-China border faceoff ‘unprecedented situation’: Jaishankar
RBI suggests five-pillared approach to deal with cybersecurity issues in UCBs
Belarus: EU rejects Lukashenko inauguration as illegitimate
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     26 Sep 2020 12:38:26      انڈین آواز

India-Japan ready for bilateral maritime exercise ‘JIMEX’

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

The 4th edition of India – Japan Maritime bilateral exercise JIMEX, which is conducted biennially between the Indian Navy and Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force, JMSDF will be held in the North Arabian Sea beginning Saturday. JIMEX series of exercises commenced in January 2012 with special focus on maritime security cooperation. The last edition of JIMEX was conducted in October 2018 off Visakhapatnam, India.

Naval cooperation between India and Japan has increased in scope and complexity over the years. Advanced level of operations and exercises planned during JIMEX-20 are indicative of the continued upswing in Indo-Japanese defence relations and continued efforts by both Governments to work closely for a more secure, open and inclusive global commons, in accordance with international regulations.

Three day long, JIMEX 20 will showcase high degree of inter-operability and joint operational skills through conduct of a multitude of advanced exercises, across the spectrum of maritime operations. Multi-faceted tactical exercises involving weapon firings, cross deck helicopter operations and complex surface, anti-submarine and air warfare drills will consolidate coordination developed by the two navies.

JIMEX 20 will be spread over three days and is being conducted in a ‘non-contact at-sea-only format’, in view of COVID-19 restrictions.

Indigenously built stealth destroyer Chennai, Teg Class stealth frigate Tarkash and Fleet Tanker Deepak, under the command of Rear Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, Flag Officer Commanding Western Fleet, will represent the Indian Navy. The Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force will be represented by JMSDF Ships Kaga, an Izumo Class Helicopter Destroyer and Ikazuchi, a Guided Missile Destroyer, led by Rear Admiral Konno Yasushige, Commander Escort Flotilla – 2 (CCF – 2). In addition to ships, P8I Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft, integral helicopters and fighter aircraft will also participate in the exercise.

JIMEX 20 will further enhance the cooperation and mutual confidence between the two navies and fortify the long standing bond of friendship between the two countries.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Football: Gurpreet, Sanju named the AIFF players of the year

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Ace goalkeeper Gurpreet Sandhu, and mid-fielder Sanju have been named the AIF ...

IPL: Mumbai Indians defeat Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs

In IPL Cricket, Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu D ...

Australian cricketer Dean Jones dies of cardiac arrest in Mumbai

WEB DESK Former Australia batsman Dean Jones has died of cardiac arrest in a Mumbai hotel today. The 59 ...

خبرنامہ

ہانگ کانگ میں سرکردہ جمہوریت نواز رہنما کی گرفتاری، چند گھنٹوں بعد رہائی

WEB DESKچین کے خصوصی انتظامی علاقے ہانگ کانگ میں جمہوریت کے حق م ...

ہار کے بعد بھی ٹرمپ آسانی سے اقتدار نہیں چھوڑیں گے

  AGENCIES امریکی صدر ڈونلڈ ٹرمپ نے آئندہ صدارتی انتخابات می ...

جرمنی:عدالت نے اذان پرعائد پابندی ختم کردی

اذان دینے پر یہ پابندی ایک مسیحی جوڑے کی شکایت پر عائد کی گئی ...

TECH AWAAZ

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

Digital tech companies have responsibility to abide by govt rules: India

WEB DESK India has said it remains open and continues to welcome FDI in the country including in the area o ...

MARQUEE

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan files complaint with Police after dating app used her picture

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan files complaint with Police after dating app used her picture

FILE PHOTO WEBDESK Trinamool Congress MP from Basirhat, Nusrat Jahan, has filed a complaint with Kolkata ...

106-year-old woman defeats COVID-19 in Maharashtra

106-year-old woman defeats COVID-19 in Maharashtra

WEB DESK A 106-year-old woman defeated COVID-19 and was discharged from hospital in Thane district of Mahar ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!