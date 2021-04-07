Centre assures all possible assistance to Uttarakhand govt to control forest fire
Amit Shah holds high level review meeting in wake of naxal attack in Chhattisgarh
Jordan: Prince Hamzah bin Hussein placed under house arrest
Odisha imposes night curfew in 10 districts from tomorrow in view of rising COVID-19 cases
इंडियन आवाज़     07 Apr 2021 03:00:11      انڈین آواز

India is still among lowest in terms of COVID cases or deaths per million globally

AMN / WEB DESK

The Government India said that wider people participation is vital to check the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic saying the next four weeks are very critical for the country.

Addressing the media in New Delhi, NITI Aayog, Member (Health) said that extraordinary situation is emerging due to the spike in COVID cases and strict compliance of COVID appropriate behaviour is vital to the fight the pandemic.

He also urged the people to get over vaccine hesitancy and get themselves vaccinated. He also asserted that nowhere in the world has vaccination been opened up for those above 45 years.

The Government however said that India is still among the lowest in terms of COVID cases or deaths per million population globally. Briefing Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, the COVID Cases per million in the country are 9192 as compared to the world average of 16,783 cases per million. He said, COVID-19 cases had grown in mid-September, after which it had continuously declined and then started climbing up from the 1st week of April. Mr Bhushan said, currently the number of active cases in the country are over seven lakh 88 thousand. He said, there are ten districts in the country which are the major contributors of active cases and out of which seven are from Maharashtra and one each from Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Delhi.

The Health Secretary said, Maharashtra alone accounts for nearly 58 per cent of the total active caseload of the country and it is still a matter of concern. He said, average daily new cases in Maharashtra rose to more than 44 thousand as compared to an average of three thousand daily cases in 2nd week of February. The average daily deaths has also gone up from 32 to 250 in Maharashtra. Mr Bhushan said that the Centre has deployed 50 high-level multidisciplinary public health teams in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Punjab. They will be going to 30 districts of Maharashtra, 11 districts of Chhattisgarh and 9 districts of Punjab. They will assist the State health departments in surveillance, control and containment measures.

On vaccination front, the Union Health Secretary informed that following all scientific rigours, more than 8 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country in less than 80 days, which has been made possible by a close coordination between the Centre and State Governments.

He also said, when such vaccination is organized during a pandemic, the basic aim is to reduce deaths and the other aim is to protect the healthcare system. He said, all over the world, the aim is to vaccinate those who need it and to save the vulnerable population from the virus.

SPORTS

IPL 2021 to begin on April 9

AMN The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League IPL 2021 is all set to begin on 9th April. The opening ma ...

Cricket; Extra responsibility will motivate Rishabh Pant: Coach Ricky Ponting

Harpal Singh BediNew Delhi, 05 April : Delhi Capitals  Head Coach Ricky Ponting,has  hailed  his team's n ...

خبرنامہ

قرآن کریم اور اس کی 26 آیتیں: صرف ترجمہ نہیں ،تفسیر بھی پڑھیں

جو لوگ مذہب کی بنیاد پر اسلام میں غیر مسلموں کے قتل کو جائز سم ...

بنگلہ دیش کے قومی دن کے پروگرام کے موقع پر وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

ئی دلّی ، 26 مارچ / نوموشکار ! حضراتِ گرامی  ، بنگلہ دی ...

چھتیس گڑھ میں ماؤنوازوں کے حملے میں پانچ سکیورٹی اہلکارہلاک اور 12 زخمی ہوگئے۔

یہ واقعہ بستر خطے کے نرائن پور ضلعے میں آج شام اُس وقتپ آیا ج ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

MEDIA

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

The Indian Awaaz