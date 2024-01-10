India is in constant touch with leaders of Israel and Palestine for early restoration of peace and stability in West Asia

AMN

India has said that it is in constant touch with the leaders of Israel and Palestine and its “clear and consistent” message since the start of the latest Middle East conflict has been to prevent escalation to ensure continued delivery of humanitarian aid and early restoration of peace and stability.

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ruchira Kamboj told UN General Assembly that the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has led to a large-scale loss of civilian lives, especially women and children, and has resulted in an alarming humanitarian crisis.

She said, this is clearly unacceptable and India has strongly condemned the death of civilians. Ms Kamboj highlighted India’s efforts to normalize the region and provide humanitarian aid in Gaza.

At the same time, New Delhi is aware that the immediate trigger were the terror attacks in Israel on October 7, which were shocking and deserve our unequivocal condemnation. India has a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism, Ms Kamboj said.