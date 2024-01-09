इंडियन आवाज़     09 Jan 2024 11:18:28      انڈین آواز

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh discusses wide range of defence, security matters with UK counterpart Grant Shapps

Leave a comment
Published On: By

India & UK sign MoU for bilateral international cadet exchange programme; Letter of Arrangement inked on defence collaboration in R&D

Image

AMN LONDON

India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a bilateral meeting with UK Defence Minister Grant Shapps here on Tuesday. Both Ministers discussed a range of defence, security and cooperation matters with particular emphasis on enhancing defence industrial collaboration. Mr Grant Shapps stressed that the relationship between UK and India is not transactional, instead both countries are natural partners with many commonalities and shared goals. The Raksha Mantri noted with appreciation the growing strategic convergence between the two countries, particularly in the Indo-Pacific.

According to official release the bilateral defence meeting was followed by the signing of two agreements between India and UK – an MoU on conduct of bilateral international cadet exchange programme, and a Letter of Arrangement between Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and UK’s Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL) on defence collaboration in research and development. These documents will provide impetus to the people-to-people exchanges particularly among the youth, and larger area of defence research collaboration between the two countries.

Had an excellent meeting with UK Defence Minister, Mr. Grant Shapps. We reviewed the full range of India-UK defence relations. We had fruitful discussions on a wide range of issues pertaining to defence cooperation, security and also on enhancing defence industrial cooperation, wrote Rajnath Singh on X after meeting Shapps

After arriving in London late on 8th January, the Defence Minister began his London engagements by paying floral tributes to Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi at his statue at Tavistock Square earlier today. Mahatma Gandhi had studied law at the nearby University College London from 1888 to 1891. 9th January is a symbolic date from the perspective of Mahatma Gandhi’s return from South Africa to Mumbai in 1915, which is commemorated in the form of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in India, marking the rich contribution of the Overseas Indian community towards the development of the country.

Rajnath Singh was presented a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the Horse Guards Parade Ground before the bilateral meeting with his UK counterpart.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

جاپان میں زلزلے سے 168 لوگوں کی ہلاکت کی تصدیق

حکام کا کہنا ہے کہ وسطی جاپان میں ایک طاقتور زلزلے کے ایک ہفت ...

اقوام متحدہ کی اسرائیل پر تنقید، غزہ ’موت اور مایوسی کا مقام‘ قرار

© UNICEF/Abed Zagout People clamour for food in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip انسانی ...

جاپان میں زلزلے سے ہلاکتوں کی تعداد 126 ہو گئی

وسطی جاپان زلزلہ، ہزاروں گھروں میں پانی اور بجلی تاحال منقطع ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

MEDIA

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

Anurag Singh Thakur launches Government of India Calendar for year 2024

AMN Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur today launched the Government of India ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart