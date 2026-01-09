India is closely watching US Bill on tariffs over Russian Oil purchases: MEA

Last Updated on January 9, 2026 9:07 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

The External Affairs Ministry today stressed that India and the US remain interested in a mutually beneficial trade deal between two complementary economies and look forward to concluding it. Briefing media here today, Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India and the US were committed to negotiating a bilateral trade agreement with the US as far back as 13 February last year. He highlighted that since then, the two sides have held multiple rounds of negotiations to arrive at a balanced and mutually beneficial trade agreement.

He informed that both countries have been close to a deal on several occasions. Referring to recent comments by the US Secretary of Commerce, the spokesperson said the characterisation of these discussions in the reported remarks is not accurate. He underlined that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump have also spoken on the phone on eight occasions last year, covering different aspects of a wide-ranging partnership.

Replying to a query on an announcement made by the United States to withdraw from various international organisations and bodies of the United Nations, Mr Jaiswal said India stands for multilateralism and believes that global issues need consultative and collaborative action by all countries. He added that since its inception, the International Solar Alliance has made significant progress in advancing its mandate to promote solar energy deployment and cooperation among its 125 member countries. He said India will continue to advance its goals.

On the Bill in the US Congress proposing high tariffs on countries buying Russian oil, the spokesperson said that New Delhi is closely following the developments. He stated that India’s position on the larger question of energy sourcing is well known. In this endeavour, India is guided by the evolving dynamics of the global market and by the imperative to secure affordable energy from diverse sources to meet the energy security needs of its 1.4 billion people.

Replying to a query on Shaksgam Valley, Mr Jaiswal stressed that Shaksgam Valley is Indian territory and India has never recognised the so-called China-Pakistan ‘Boundary Agreement’ signed in 1963. He said New Delhi has consistently maintained that the agreement is illegal and invalid. He added that India also does not recognise the so-called China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which passes through Indian territory that is under forcible and illegal occupation of Pakistan.

The spokesperson stated that the entire Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are an integral and inalienable part of India. He said this has been clearly conveyed to Pakistani and Chinese authorities several times. He said the Indian side has consistently protested with the Chinese side against attempts to alter the ground reality in the Shaksgam valley. He said India further reserves the right to take necessary measures to safeguard its interests.

On Chinese Military exercises near Taiwan, the spokesperson said India closely follows developments across the Indo-Pacific region. He further stated that New Delhi has an abiding interest in peace and stability in the region in view of its significant trade, economic, people-to-people and maritime interests. He urged all concerned parties to exercise restraint, eschew unilateral action and resolve all issues through peaceful means without threat or use of force.

Responding to a question on minorities in Bangladesh, Mr Jaiswal said a disturbing pattern is being witnessed of recurring attacks on minorities as well as their homes and businesses by extremists. He said such communal incidents need to be dealt with swiftly and firmly. He also pointed out that there is a troubling tendency to attribute such incidents to personal rivalries, political differences, or extraneous reasons. He maintained that such disregard only emboldens the perpetrators and deepens the sense of fear and insecurity among minorities.

On the Minneapolis Shooting, Mr Jaiswal said India is closely following the developments. He said New Delhi is concerned as there is a large Indian community in the US, including students, professionals and others.

On the issue of recognition of Somaliland, the spokesperson said India has longstanding ties with Somalia. He added that New Delhi continues to underline the importance of respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country.