Budget Session of Parliament to commence from 28th of January

Jan 9, 2026

Last Updated on January 9, 2026 8:51 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter / New DElhi

The Budget Session of Parliament will commence from the 28th of January and will continue till the 2nd of April, 2026. In a social media post, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the first phase of the Budget Session will conclude on 13th of February.

He said the Parliament will reassemble for the second phase on the 9th of March. Mr Rijiju said that it is a vital step towards meaningful debate and people-centric governance. The Minister informed that on the recommendation of the Central government, President Droupadi Murmu has approved the summoning of both the Houses of Parliament for the Budget Session 2026.

