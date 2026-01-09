Pakistan envoy calls on BNP acting chief Tarique Rahman

Last Updated on January 9, 2026 8:46 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Imran Haider, paid a courtesy call on BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman at the party chairperson’s political office in Dhaka’s Gulshan area on Friday afternoon, BNP said.

BNP media cell member Shayrul Kabir Khan said the meeting involved cordial discussions on issues of mutual interest, the regional situation, and bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Pakistan. Party sources described the interaction as part of routine diplomatic engagement between the two sides.