BJP accuses West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee of unconstitutional conduct during ED raids

Last Updated on January 9, 2026 9:12 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

SUDHIR KUMAR

BJP today accused TMC leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of unethical, irresponsible, and unconstitutional conduct during the Enforcement Directorate’s raids against I-PAC, a political consultancy firm in Kolkata yesterday.

Briefing the media in New Delhi today, Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad alleged that Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee has brought the entire democratic process and governance into disrepute. He accused the Chief Minister of trying to rescue something sensitive, implicating her.

Alleging that the sitting Chief Minister threatened the ED officials, Mr Prasad claimed that what happened in West Bengal in free India has never happened until today. Senior BJP leader also said that the ED is taking action regarding coal smuggling and hawala transactions, under which raids were conducted at several places.

Most Read

View All