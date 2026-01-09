The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

AMN POLITICS

BJP accuses West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee of unconstitutional conduct during ED raids

Jan 9, 2026

Last Updated on January 9, 2026 9:12 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

SUDHIR KUMAR

BJP today accused TMC leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of unethical, irresponsible, and unconstitutional conduct during the Enforcement Directorate’s raids against I-PAC, a political consultancy firm in Kolkata yesterday.

Briefing the media in New Delhi today, Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad alleged that Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee has brought the entire democratic process and governance into disrepute. He accused the Chief Minister of trying to rescue something sensitive, implicating her. 

Alleging that the sitting Chief Minister threatened the ED officials, Mr Prasad claimed that what happened in West Bengal in free India has never happened until today. Senior BJP leader also said that the ED is taking action regarding coal smuggling and hawala transactions, under which raids were conducted at several places. 

Most Read

View All 

Related Post

AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

India expected to grow at 7.4% in current financial year: UNDESA

Jan 9, 2026
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Final Trade Jan 09: Markets Extend Losing Streak for Fifth Session, Worst Weekly Fall Since Sept 2025

Jan 9, 2026
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

Maheshwari Community has Played Key Role in Nation’s Economic Growth: Lok Sabha Speaker

Jan 9, 2026

You missed

AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

India expected to grow at 7.4% in current financial year: UNDESA

9 January 2026 11:51 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ HINDI SECTION

Share Bazar Jan 9: पांचवें दिन भी बाजार में गिरावट, बढ़ती बॉन्ड यील्ड और वैश्विक अनिश्चितता से निवेशक सतर्क

9 January 2026 11:07 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Final Trade Jan 09: Markets Extend Losing Streak for Fifth Session, Worst Weekly Fall Since Sept 2025

9 January 2026 11:02 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

Maheshwari Community has Played Key Role in Nation’s Economic Growth: Lok Sabha Speaker

9 January 2026 10:38 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments