The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

Maheshwari Community has Played Key Role in Nation’s Economic Growth: Lok Sabha Speaker

Jan 9, 2026

Last Updated on January 9, 2026 10:38 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / Jodhpur

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday said that the history of the Maheshwari community is deeply intertwined with India’s economic, social, and national transformation. Addressing the three-day Maheshwari Global Expo in Jodhpur, he noted that the community not only made notable contributions during the freedom struggle but also played a significant role in nation-building and shaping the country’s economic growth after Independence.

Highlighting the community’s legacy, Mr Birla said the Maheshwari tradition is rooted in service, dedication, and sacrifice. Drawing inspiration from Lord Mahesh, he said the community has always worked with the spirit of “Sarvajan Hitaya, Sarvajan Sukhaya,” focusing on the welfare and happiness of all sections of society.

The Speaker emphasized that as India moves forward with the vision of a Developed India, the role of Maheshwari youth becomes increasingly important. He urged young people to contribute through education, science, technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship. Expressing satisfaction, he said Maheshwari youth across India and abroad are bringing positive change through innovation in fields such as medicine, education, industry, and technology.

Mr Birla added that despite being small in number, the community enjoys wide respect and influence. He called upon the present generation to introspect and actively contribute to nation-building. He also stressed the need to connect youth with industries, startups, and employment opportunities, expressing confidence that the Expo would generate constructive ideas for strengthening India’s development journey.

Related Post

AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

India expected to grow at 7.4% in current financial year: UNDESA

Jan 9, 2026
BUSINESS AWAAZ HINDI SECTION

Share Bazar Jan 9: पांचवें दिन भी बाजार में गिरावट, बढ़ती बॉन्ड यील्ड और वैश्विक अनिश्चितता से निवेशक सतर्क

Jan 9, 2026
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Final Trade Jan 09: Markets Extend Losing Streak for Fifth Session, Worst Weekly Fall Since Sept 2025

Jan 9, 2026

You missed

AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

India expected to grow at 7.4% in current financial year: UNDESA

9 January 2026 11:51 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ HINDI SECTION

Share Bazar Jan 9: पांचवें दिन भी बाजार में गिरावट, बढ़ती बॉन्ड यील्ड और वैश्विक अनिश्चितता से निवेशक सतर्क

9 January 2026 11:07 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Final Trade Jan 09: Markets Extend Losing Streak for Fifth Session, Worst Weekly Fall Since Sept 2025

9 January 2026 11:02 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

Maheshwari Community has Played Key Role in Nation’s Economic Growth: Lok Sabha Speaker

9 January 2026 10:38 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments