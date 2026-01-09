Maheshwari Community has Played Key Role in Nation’s Economic Growth: Lok Sabha Speaker

Last Updated on January 9, 2026 10:38 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / Jodhpur

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday said that the history of the Maheshwari community is deeply intertwined with India’s economic, social, and national transformation. Addressing the three-day Maheshwari Global Expo in Jodhpur, he noted that the community not only made notable contributions during the freedom struggle but also played a significant role in nation-building and shaping the country’s economic growth after Independence.

Highlighting the community’s legacy, Mr Birla said the Maheshwari tradition is rooted in service, dedication, and sacrifice. Drawing inspiration from Lord Mahesh, he said the community has always worked with the spirit of “Sarvajan Hitaya, Sarvajan Sukhaya,” focusing on the welfare and happiness of all sections of society.

The Speaker emphasized that as India moves forward with the vision of a Developed India, the role of Maheshwari youth becomes increasingly important. He urged young people to contribute through education, science, technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship. Expressing satisfaction, he said Maheshwari youth across India and abroad are bringing positive change through innovation in fields such as medicine, education, industry, and technology.

Mr Birla added that despite being small in number, the community enjoys wide respect and influence. He called upon the present generation to introspect and actively contribute to nation-building. He also stressed the need to connect youth with industries, startups, and employment opportunities, expressing confidence that the Expo would generate constructive ideas for strengthening India’s development journey.