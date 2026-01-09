Final Trade Jan 09: Markets Extend Losing Streak for Fifth Session, Worst Weekly Fall Since Sept 2025

Last Updated on January 9, 2026 11:02 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Realty, Chemicals Drag Markets; IT and Oil & Gas Offer Limited Support



AMN / Biz Desk

Indian equity benchmark indices continued their downward slide on Friday, marking the fifth consecutive session of losses and registering their sharpest weekly decline since September 2025. Persistent selling pressure, driven by weak global cues and heightened volatility, weighed heavily on investor sentiment, with realty, consumer durables and automobile stocks leading the fall.

At the close of trade, the BSE Sensex settled at 83,576.24, down 604.72 points or 0.72 per cent, while the NSE Nifty50 ended at 25,683.30, slipping 193.55 points or 0.75 per cent. On a weekly basis, both indices recorded their worst performance in over three months, with the Sensex declining 2.4 per cent and the Nifty falling 2.45 per cent during the week ended January 9, 2026.

Market volatility surged notably, with the India VIX jumping 15.6 per cent for the week, its steepest rise since May 2025, reflecting growing uncertainty among investors amid global headwinds and rising bond yields.

Stock Performance

Within the Sensex pack, selective buying was seen in Asian Paints, HCL Technologies, Bharat Electronics (BEL), Eternal, Reliance Industries and State Bank of India, which ended the session as top gainers. However, losses in heavyweight stocks such as NTPC, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel and Sun Pharma dragged the index lower.

The broader markets underperformed the benchmarks. The Nifty Midcap 100 declined 0.79 per cent, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 tumbled 1.81 per cent, indicating risk aversion among investors. Stocks such as Hitachi Energy India, GE Vernova and T&D, Elecon Engineering Company, Indian Energy Exchange and Godrej Properties emerged as major laggards in the broader space.

Sector-Wise Trend

Sectorally, real estate stocks witnessed the sharpest sell-off, with the Nifty Realty index plunging 2.2 per cent. The Nifty Chemicals index also remained under pressure, ending 1.16 per cent lower. Consumer-oriented and auto stocks continued to face selling amid valuation concerns. On the positive side, the Nifty Oil & Gas and Nifty IT indices managed to post modest gains, supported by selective buying and defensive positioning.

Flows and Outlook

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained net sellers, withdrawing nearly ₹12,000 crore from Indian equities so far in 2026, as per NSDL data. According to Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments, markets are currently in a consolidation phase, impacted by weak global cues and rising global bond yields, even as expectations from the Q3 earnings season remain constructive.