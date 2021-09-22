India is back on track to become one of fastest growing economies: Piyush Goyal

STAFF REPORTER

UNION Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal has said India is back on track to become one of the fastest growing large economies with a rapid recovery despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking at an event in New Delhi today on the soft launch of the National Single Window System, he said this is a big step towards Ease of Doing Business and a giant leap towards making India truly Aatmanirbhar.

Mr. Goyal said this will not only enable Ease of Doing Business, but also Ease of Living. This is a result of the need for a single window of contact between businesses and the government. The Minister said the platform will be a one-stop-shop for investors and businesses. He added that the government does not want new startups to face the issues that businesses used to face earlier. He said the Centre wants India to become the most preferred investment destination.

The Minister urged everyone to give feedback to ensure this platform can be upgraded further.