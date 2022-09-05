India is a tested friend of Bangladesh: PM Sheikh Hasina

WEB DESK

Ahead of her visit to India, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has described New Delhi as a tested friend saying it had stood by Dhaka in its hour of need. In an interview to a news agency, Prime Minister Hasina said, India stood with Bangladesh not only during the liberation war of the country but also later. Calling India a close neighbour, the Bangladesh Prime Minister said, she always gives importance and priority to friendship with neighbouring countries. Recounting agreements of Land boundary, Maritime boundary, return of refugees and other similar instances, Ms. Hasina said differences between the two countries are resolved through dialogue and discussion.

Highlighting the core principle of Bangladesh foreign policy, friendship with all, malice towards none, as enunciated by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Ms. Hasina said, Bangladesh aims to further the wellbeing of its people through friendly ties with other nations.

Lauding the support provided by India during the Covid-19 pandemic, Ms. Hasina said, India showed its positive intentions as both the then President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Bangladesh during the golden jubilee celebration of its independence and the birth centenary year of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. She also praised the Indian government’s support in helping Bangladeshi citizens who were stuck in Ukraine and its neighbouring countries after the outbreak of the conflict.