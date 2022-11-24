India, Iran hold Foreign Office Consultations in New Delhi

AMN / WEB DESK

Foreign Office Consultations were held between India and Iran in New Delhi on Thursday. The Iranian delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Dr. Ali Bagheri Kani and the India side was led by Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra.

During the delegation level talks, both sides discussed the entire gamut of bilateral relations including political, economic, cultural and consular engagement.

The two sides reiterated their commitment to continue cooperation for development of the Shahid Behesti terminal of the Chabahar Port. The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues including Afghanistan.

Deputy Foreign Minister Dr. Kani briefed the Foreign Secretary on issues related to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. During the visit, Deputy Foreign Minister Dr. Kani also called on the External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar.