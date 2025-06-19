Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

India intensifies evacuation plan for stranded nationals in Iran amid West Asia conflict

Jun 19, 2025

AMN / WEB DESK

Government is making all out effort to ensure the safe return of Indian nationals from Iran, and another flight carrying members of the Indian mission are expected to arrive today. Earlier, 110 Indian students evacuated from northern Iran arrived in New Delhi.

Talking to the media in New Delhi, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said that the government has received over 350 requests from Indian citizens in Iran for evacuation. He added that one aircraft is also heading to Turkmenistan today to bring back stranded Indians. The Minister highlighted that New Delhi is using safe and open airspace for flights, and the evacuation efforts are being carried out through these secure routes.

India has launched Operation Sindhu to evacuate its nationals from Iran in view of the deteriorating situation due to the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel. Akashvani News spoke to some of the students evacuated from Iran.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

India Defence Secy, Israeli counterpart discuss West Asia tensions over telephone

Jun 19, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

Mumbai ED conducts pan-India raids in illegal online forex trading case

Jun 19, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

FM Sitharaman asks fin techs to tap rural markets

Jun 19, 2025

You missed

OTHER TOP STORIES

India intensifies evacuation plan for stranded nationals in Iran amid West Asia conflict

19 June 2025 4:38 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
CAMPUS

QS World Rankings 2026: Record 54 Indian Institutes Featured, IIT Delhi Leads the Pack

19 June 2025 4:28 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

8 died in a road accident in Pune

19 June 2025 4:25 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

India Defence Secy, Israeli counterpart discuss West Asia tensions over telephone

19 June 2025 4:22 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!