India intensifies evacuation plan for stranded nationals in Iran amid West Asia conflict

AMN / WEB DESK

Government is making all out effort to ensure the safe return of Indian nationals from Iran, and another flight carrying members of the Indian mission are expected to arrive today. Earlier, 110 Indian students evacuated from northern Iran arrived in New Delhi.

Talking to the media in New Delhi, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said that the government has received over 350 requests from Indian citizens in Iran for evacuation. He added that one aircraft is also heading to Turkmenistan today to bring back stranded Indians. The Minister highlighted that New Delhi is using safe and open airspace for flights, and the evacuation efforts are being carried out through these secure routes.

India has launched Operation Sindhu to evacuate its nationals from Iran in view of the deteriorating situation due to the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel. Akashvani News spoke to some of the students evacuated from Iran.