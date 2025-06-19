India Defence Secy, Israeli counterpart discuss West Asia tensions over telephone

WEB DESK

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh held a telephonic conversation with the Director General of the Israeli Ministry of Defence, Major General Amir Baram. In a social media post, the Ministry of Defence said that the two leaders discussed updates on the current situation in West Asia. The conversation comes amid rising tensions between Israel and Iran.

Last Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the evolving situation in the region. During the discussion, Prime Minister Modi conveyed India’s concerns over the situation and emphasised the urgent need for the early restoration of peace and stability in the region.