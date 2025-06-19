Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

India Defence Secy, Israeli counterpart discuss West Asia tensions over telephone

Jun 19, 2025

WEB DESK

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh held a telephonic conversation with the Director General of the Israeli Ministry of Defence, Major General Amir Baram. In a social media post, the Ministry of Defence said that the two leaders discussed updates on the current situation in West Asia. The conversation comes amid rising tensions between Israel and Iran.

Last Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the evolving situation in the region. During the discussion, Prime Minister Modi conveyed India’s concerns over the situation and emphasised the urgent need for the early restoration of peace and stability in the region.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

India intensifies evacuation plan for stranded nationals in Iran amid West Asia conflict

Jun 19, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

Mumbai ED conducts pan-India raids in illegal online forex trading case

Jun 19, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

FM Sitharaman asks fin techs to tap rural markets

Jun 19, 2025

You missed

OTHER TOP STORIES

India intensifies evacuation plan for stranded nationals in Iran amid West Asia conflict

19 June 2025 4:38 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
CAMPUS

QS World Rankings 2026: Record 54 Indian Institutes Featured, IIT Delhi Leads the Pack

19 June 2025 4:28 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

8 died in a road accident in Pune

19 June 2025 4:25 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

India Defence Secy, Israeli counterpart discuss West Asia tensions over telephone

19 June 2025 4:22 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!