इंडियन आवाज़     07 Apr 2022 02:45:10      انڈین آواز

India in touch with few countries for medical courses of students who were in Ukraine before crisis began: Jaishankar

AMN \ NEW DELHI

AMN \ NEW DELHI

External affairs minister S Jaishankar today said that the country is in touch with a few countries for the completion of the medical courses of the students who were studying in Ukraine before the crisis began.

Replying to the Ukraine issue in Lok Sabha, the minister said that Hungary has offered to complete the medical course of students and the ministry is in talks with other countries including Poland, Romania, Czech republic and Kazakhstan.

He further added that the Ukraine government has also agreed to give relaxation for 3rd year and final year students. He said that on the basis of academic assessment final year students will be given their degrees

خبرنامہ

وسطی ایشیائی ممالک کے ساتھ روابط، ہندوستان کے لیے اہم ہے: صدر جمہوریہ

صدر جمہوریہ نے کہا کہ ہندوستان کی خارجہ پالیس،ی آزادی کے بعد ...

ممبئی میں مسلم کمیونٹی کے لیے رہائشی سول سروسز کوچنگ پروگرام کا افتتاح

حکومت کی ’’بیک اپ ٹو بریلینس‘‘ پالیسی نے مرکزی حکومت کی مل ...

حکومت یوکرین میں پھنسے ہوئے بھارتی شہریوں کو واپس لانے کیلئے دن رات کام کر رہی ہے: وزیر اعظم

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سرکار جنگ سے تباہ حال یوکری ...

