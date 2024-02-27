इंडियन आवाज़     27 Feb 2024 07:33:10      انڈین آواز
India has become third-largest Startup ecosystem in the world, says Piyush Goyal

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal today said that in less than eight years, India has become the third-largest Startup ecosystem in the world and sports over a hundred unicorns. Mr. Goyal was addressing the curtain-raiser event for the upcoming Startup Mahakumbh which will be held from March 18th to 20th at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

Goyal said that the Startups of the country are truly changing the rules of the game and with big aspirations for the future it can become bigger and better.

He invited everyone to join and be a part of this celebration of ideas for building a robust and resilient startup ecosystem. Mr. Goyal said, the startup world is all about big ambitions, big potential, the ability to think out of the box, and the ability to innovate with ideas.

He said, from mobility to food to textile, Startups are excelling in every sector. The Minister complimented everyone, particularly the captains of the industry for their efforts. 

Key government partners such as CEO of Government e-Marketplace Prashant Kumar Singh, Deputy Managing Director of SIDBI Sudatta Mandal along with senior officials from Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India Limited, were also in attendance.

Organized by ASSOCHAM, NASSCOM, Bootstrap Incubation & Advisory Foundation, TiE, and Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA), with support from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Startup Mahakumbh aims to be an unprecedented event in terms of scale and impact, showcasing India’s entrepreneurship, technology, and innovation.

The event is expected to bring together startups, unicorns, soonicorns, investors, industry stakeholders, and ecosystem players to exchange ideas and contribute to building a robust startup ecosystem in India through various activities such as mentoring sessions, masterclasses, keynote addresses, and Unicorn roundtables.

With the goal of facilitating connections between startups and a diverse range of investors and potential corporate partners, Startup Mahakumbh anticipates hosting over one thousand startups across more than ten thematic tracks, alongside numerous investors, incubators, and accelerators from the Indian and global startup ecosystem over the course of three days.

