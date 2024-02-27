“Government is committed to making India third-largest economy in world”, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

AMN / WEB DESK

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the government is committed to making the country the third-largest economy in the world during the third term of the Modi Government. She said, the Indian economy has been lifted to the fifth spot during the ten years of this government. She was speaking during the National Conclave Viksit Bharat @2047 organized in New Delhi today.



Highlighting the government’s vision for the Viksit Bharat, the Finance Minister said, that next-generation reforms are the top priority of the government. She said systematic reforms have been undertaken by the government which will continue in the coming years. She said, the government is ramping up the capital expenditure to boost the economy. The Minister said, that boosting agricultural production, strengthening the logistic supply chain, and building a robust Artificial Intelligence ecosystem has immense potential.



Speaking on this occasion, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said, the Indian economy has achieved new milestones under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said, the country’s economy has reached the top five spot from the earlier fragile five status during the UPA government. Terming the UPA government’s regime a lost decade, the Minister said, it has now reached Techade and from UPA to UPI.



Highlighting the reforms and policy initiatives of the government, Mr. Thakur said, that this year’s record capital expenditure over 11 lakh crore rupees have been allocated. He said, 45 crore bank accounts have been opened and 80 crore people are getting free food grain which is helping the poor and marginalized class. He said, record MSP procurement worth over 18 lakh crore rupees was done under this government. He said, a strong foundation has been laid during the last ten years, and on this strong foundation developed India will be built over the next 25 years.