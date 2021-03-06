India expects China to work together to ensure disengagement in remaining areas: MEA

Staff Reporter

India’s External Affairs Ministry has said, India expects the Chinese side to work together to ensure that disengagement in the remaining areas is completed at the earliest. Briefing media last evening, Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, this would allow both sides to consider de-escalation of forces in Eastern Ladakh as that alone will lead to the restoration of peace and tranquility and provide conditions for progress in bilateral relationship.

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar had a telephone conversation with his Chinese counterpart last week. Dr Jaishankar has emphasised that with the completion of disengagement in the Pangong Lake area, the two sides should now move quickly to resolve the remaining issues along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh. The two Ministers have agreed to remain in touch. They have also agreed to establish a hotline.

Replying to a query on Freedom House report which has downgraded India’s status from a free to a partly free country, Mr Srivastava said, the political judgment of Freedom House is inaccurate and distorted. He said, India has robust institutions and well established democratic practices. He added that India does not need sermons from those who cannot get their basics right.