India evacuates diplomats, others from Kandahar as Taliban captures new areas

AGENCIES

India has pulled out around 50 diplomats and security personnel from its consulate in Kandahar in Afghanistan in view of the deteriorating security situation and the Taliban gaining control of new areas around the southern Afghan city, people familiar with the development said on Sunday.

A special aircraft of the Indian Air Force was sent on Saturday to bring back the Indian diplomats, officials and other staff members, including a group of Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel, they said.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India-based personnel have been brought back for the time being in view of intense fighting near Kandahar city.

Describing the pull out of the India-based personnel as a temporary measure, he said the consulate continues to operate through the local staff members.

He said India is closely monitoring the evolving security situation in Afghanistan.

“The safety and security of our personnel is paramount. The consulate general of India in Kandahar has not been closed. However, due to the intense fighting near Kandahar city, India-based personnel have been brought back for the time being,” Bagchi said.

He was replying to a media query on the issue.

“I want to emphasise that this is a purely temporary measure until the situation stabilises. The consulate continues to operate through our local staff members,” Bagchi said.