India–Ethiopia ties elevated to Strategic Cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi finished his two-day visit to African country Ethiopia this afternoon. The visit was very successful and phenomenal in terms of the outcomes, and the biggest decision was to take the ages-old bilateral ties to the level of strategic cooperation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also conferred with Ethiopia’s highest award, ‘The Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia’, by his Ethiopian counterpart, Dr Abiy Ahmed Ali.

Dena hunuu..means goodbye. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his address to the joint session of the parliament of Ethiopia with these words in Ahmeric, the standing ovation and the clappings lasted for many minutes. It reflected the heart-to-heart connection from the mother of democracy, India, to the cradle of humanity, Ethiopia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his counterpart, Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Dr Abiy Ahmed Ali, discussed collaboration in areas including trade and investment, innovation, technology, defence, health, capacity building and multilateral engagement. They agreed to deepen relations in food security and health security, cooperation in sustainable agriculture, natural farming and agri-tech, introduce new programmes in artificial intelligence and to double student scholarships and to work extensively on Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed India’s commitment to work with Ethiopia to voice the concerns of the Global South.