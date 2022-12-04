India end campaign with 5 medals in Asia Junior Badminton Championship

AMN

Indian shuttlers on Sunday clinched three silver medals as the country concluded their campaign with total five medals at the Asia Junior Badminton Championship at Nothaburi, Thailand.

Top-seeded young shuttler Unnati Hooda settled with silver in the women’s singles under-17 gold medal match. Unnati went down, fighting hard against 2nd seeded Sarunrak Vitidsarn of Thailand 18-21, 21-9, 14-21 in the summit clash. Unnati had already created the history by becoming the first Indian to enter the Under-17 women’s singles final at the tournament,

India’s Anish Thoppani also secured a silver medal after losing the men’s under-15 singles final against Chinese Taipei’s Chung-Hsiang Yih 8-21, 24-22, 19-21.

Indian under-17 men’s duo Arsh Mohammad and Sanskar Sraswat also lost the final to clinch a silver medal.

Earlier, on the day of the semi-finals, Tankara Talasila of the under-15 Men’s Singles and under-15 Men’s Doubles pair Bjorn Jaison and Aathish Sreenivas secured a bronze medal each in their respective events.