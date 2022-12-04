FreeCurrencyRates.com

India end campaign with 5 medals in Asia Junior Badminton Championship

Published On:

AMN

Indian shuttlers on Sunday clinched three silver medals as the country concluded their campaign with total five medals at the Asia Junior Badminton Championship at Nothaburi, Thailand.

Top-seeded young shuttler Unnati Hooda settled with silver in the women’s singles under-17 gold medal match. Unnati went down, fighting hard against 2nd seeded Sarunrak Vitidsarn of Thailand 18-21, 21-9, 14-21 in the summit clash. Unnati had already created the history by becoming the first Indian to enter the Under-17 women’s singles final at the tournament,

India’s Anish Thoppani also secured a silver medal after losing the men’s under-15 singles final against Chinese Taipei’s Chung-Hsiang Yih 8-21, 24-22, 19-21.

Indian under-17 men’s duo Arsh Mohammad and Sanskar Sraswat also lost the final to clinch a silver medal.

Earlier, on the day of the semi-finals, Tankara Talasila of the under-15 Men’s Singles and under-15 Men’s Doubles pair Bjorn Jaison and Aathish Sreenivas secured a bronze medal each in their respective events.

