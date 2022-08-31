FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     31 Aug 2022 10:15:16      انڈین آواز

India dispatched over 40,000 metric tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan so far

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

India has dispatched over 40 thousand metric tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan so far. In her remarks during the United Nations Security Council meeting on Afghanistan, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj said, India has dispatched several shipments of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan including 32 tonnes of medical assistance.

She added that the country has signed an agreement with the UN world food programme to ensure a fair and just distribution of its wheat assistance in Afghanistan. An Indian technical team has also been deployed at the Indian Embassy in Kabul to closely monitor and coordinate the efforts of various stakeholders for the effective delivery of humanitarian assistance and the continuation of India’s engagement with the Afghan people.

Highlighting the historical and civilisational linkages to the Afghan people, she said, New Delhi has direct stakes in ensuring the return of the peace and stability giving its position as a contiguous neighbour and long-standing partner of Afghanistan. She also expressed concern at the development of Afghanistan which directly impacts the well being of women and girls. The India’s Permanent Representative said the linkages between groups listed by the UNSC including Lashkar-e-Tayyaba and Jaish-e-Mohammed as well as provocative statements made by other terrorist groups operating out of Afghanistan pose a direct threat to the peace and stability of the region.

She also stressed on the need to see concrete progress in ensuring that such proscribed terrorists, entities or their aliases do not get any support either from Afghan soil or from the terror sanctuaries based in the region. Kamboj said the series of attacks at religious places of the minority community, including the recent attacks at the Sikh Gurudwara in Kabul, is hugely alarming.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Time has come to make India a sports hub: Anurag Thakur

Govt to incorporate sports in school curriculum, says Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Staff R ...

Govt to incorporate sports in school curriculum, says Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Time has come to make India a sports hub: Anurag Thakur Staff Reporter Union Education Minister Dhar ...

Indian hockey moving in right direction: Men and Women’s team captains

By Harpal Singh Bedi Indian Hockey is moving in the right direction. This assertion was made on by the Men ...

خبرنامہ

پاکستان میں سیلاب: اقوامِ متحدہ نے 16 کروڑ ڈالر ہنگامی امداد کی اپیل کر دی

WEB DESK اقوامِ متحدہ نے پاکستان میں سیلاب کی تباہ کاریوں سے نم ...

نوئیڈا میں چالیس منزلہ ٹوئین ٹاور کو، تعمیراتی قوانین کی خلاف ورزی کی وجہ سے منہدم کر دیا گیا

سپریم کورٹ کی ہدایت کے بعد اتر پردیش کے گوتم بدھ نگر ضلع میں آ ...

ایک لاکھ سے زیادہ گاؤں نے خود کو کھلے میں رفع حاجت سے پاک قرار دیا ہے

ایک لاکھ سے زیادہ گاؤں نے خود کو کھلے میں رفع حاجت سےپاکODF Plus ...

MARQUEE

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

@Powered By: Logicsart