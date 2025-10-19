The Indian Awaaz

India Develops First Indigenous Antibiotic, Nafithromycin

Oct 19, 2025

Last Updated on October 19, 2025

Staff Reporter

India has developed its first indigenously discovered antibiotic, Nafithromycin, marking a significant milestone in the country’s pursuit of self-reliance in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. Union Science and Technology Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said that this antibiotic is effective against resistant respiratory infections, particularly beneficial for cancer patients and and those with poorly controlled diabetes. The Minister was speaking after inaugurating a three-day medical workshop in New Delhi yesterday. 

He also highlighted another major scientific achievement – a successful indigenous clinical trial for gene therapy in the treatment of Hemophilia. Supported by the Department of Biotechnology, the trial was conducted at Christian Medical College in Vellore, Tamil Nadu. He said, the therapy recorded a 60 to 70 percent correction rate with zero bleeding episodes, adding that the findings have been published in the ‘New England Journal of Medicine’.

Dr Singh added that India has already sequenced over 10,000 human genomes and aims to expand this number to one million in the coming years.

The Minister further emphasized that the country must develop a self-sustainable ecosystem to drive its scientific and research growth. He also highlighted that AI-based hybrid mobile clinics are serving rural and remote regions, ensuring quality healthcare for all. Dr Singh added that the convergence of innovation, collaboration, and compassion will define the country’s journey toward a developed nation. 

