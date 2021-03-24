‘India desires cordial relations with Pakistan’, says PM Modi on Pakistan Day

PM Modi writes to Pak premier Imran Khan





WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that his country desires cordial relations with the Pakistani people.

In a letter to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Pakistan Day Modi extended greetings to the people of Pakistan, which is being celebrated across the country.

The message, dated March 22, was conveyed to Prime Minister Imran by the Indian High Commission in Islamabad through the Foreign Office.

“As a neighbouring country, India desires cordial relations with the people of Pakistan,” Modi wrote. “For this, an environment of trust, devoid of terror and hostility, is imperative.”

The Indian premier also conveyed wishes to Imran and the Pakistani people for dealing with the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, terming it a “difficult time for humanity”.

“Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration,” the message concluded.

The development comes days after Prime Minister Imran said India would have to make the first move to normalise ties with Pakistan.

“We are trying, but India would have to take the first step and unless it does that we cannot move ahead,” the premier said while inaugurating the first edition of the Islamabad Security Dialogue.