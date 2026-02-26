The Indian Awaaz

India deliver sharp rebuttal to Pakistan at 61st UNHRC Session

Feb 26, 2026

AMN/ WEB DESK

India delivered a sharp rebuttal to Pakistan at the 61st Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, which is being held in Geneva from 23 February to 31 March. India accused Islamabad of spreading propaganda, asserting that Jammu and Kashmir’s development trajectory stands in stark contrast to Pakistan’s economic troubles. During the high-level segment held yesterday, India’s representative, Anupama Singh, exercised the nation’s Right to Reply to reject allegations made by Pakistan and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

She stated that India categorically reject these allegations adding that Pakistan’s incessant propaganda now reeks of envy. Ms Singh reiterated India’s long-standing position that Jammu and Kashmir was, is, and will’ always remain an integral and inalienable part of India. The Indian representative said the only outstanding dispute regarding this region is the illegal occupation of Indian territories by Pakistan. She further claimed that the development budget of Jammu and Kashmir is more than double the recent bailout package Pakistan sought from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Responding to criticism on democratic processes, Ms Singh said it was hard to take lectures on democracy from a country where civilian governments rarely complete their terms. She cited voter turnout in recent general and assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir as evidence that people in the region have rejected the ideology of terrorism and violence and are moving ahead on the path of development. Concluding her remarks, Singh accused Pakistan of attempting to destabilise the region through relentless state-sponsored terrorism, while asserting that Jammu and Kashmir continues to progress politically, economically and socially.

