US, Iran set to resume nuclear talks in Geneva

Diplomats from Iran and the United States are set to meet in Geneva today for the third round of nuclear negotiations, even as Washington imposes fresh sanctions on Tehran’s oil trade and weapons networks. Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian said he remains hopeful ahead of the talks, calling them a possible turning point in the long-running standoff between the two countries. In a public address, he said the negotiations are proceeding under the guidance of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and aim to move beyond what he described as a state of “neither war nor peace.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said a deal with Washington is within reach and called the moment a historic opportunity for an agreement. But he cautioned that progress would depend on diplomacy taking priority, a remark widely seen as referring to earlier threats of military action from Donald Trump. Trump has also said he prefers a diplomatic solution.

United States has recently moved a second aircraft carrier group toward West Asia and increased its military presence in the region. Analysts warn that if the Geneva talks collapse, tensions could escalate further, raising the risk of military confrontation and renewed instability across the West Asia.

Meanwhile, the United States Department of the Treasury announced sanctions against more than 30 individuals, companies and vessels accused of helping Iran sell oil through what Washington calls a shadow fleet. The developments highlight a delicate balance, with negotiations moving forward even as economic and military pressure continues to build.