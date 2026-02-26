The Indian Awaaz

PM Modi visits Jerusalem invites companies to contribute towards Viksit Bharat

Feb 26, 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu travelled together to see an exhibition which showcases strides made in the world of technology. In a social media post, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal informed that Prime Minister Modi visited a special innovation exhibition in Jerusalem showcasing cutting-edge Israeli technologies across strategic sectors including Quantum, Artificial Intelligence, Health-Tech, Smart Mobility, Cybersecurity, Water, Agriculture, Climate-Tech, Energy and Space.

PM Modi noted that these innovations offer strong potential for scale and adaptation in India, especially for boosting agricultural productivity, expanding rural healthcare access, strengthening cybersecurity, advancing quantum research and enabling sustainable water and climate solutions. PM invited participating companies to deepen collaboration with Indian partners and contribute to India’s journey towards Viksit Bharat.

