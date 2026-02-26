PM Modi visits Jerusalem invites companies to contribute towards Viksit Bharat

Last Updated on February 26, 2026 7:18 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu travelled together to see an exhibition which showcases strides made in the world of technology. In a social media post, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal informed that Prime Minister Modi visited a special innovation exhibition in Jerusalem showcasing cutting-edge Israeli technologies across strategic sectors including Quantum, Artificial Intelligence, Health-Tech, Smart Mobility, Cybersecurity, Water, Agriculture, Climate-Tech, Energy and Space.

PM Modi noted that these innovations offer strong potential for scale and adaptation in India, especially for boosting agricultural productivity, expanding rural healthcare access, strengthening cybersecurity, advancing quantum research and enabling sustainable water and climate solutions. PM invited participating companies to deepen collaboration with Indian partners and contribute to India’s journey towards Viksit Bharat.