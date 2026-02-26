South Korean President for normalising ties with North Korea

Last Updated on February 26, 2026 7:22 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung expressed his commitment to continue efforts to normalise relations with North Korea. He said the two Koreas should move beyond past confrontation and pursue peace and stability. Lee reaffirmed his commitment to improving ties, even though Supreme Leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un called South Korea’s peace offers fake during the congress worker party meeting. Despite rejecting the South, Kim appeared to leave the door open for talks with Washington as the meeting concluded.