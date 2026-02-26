The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

South Korean President for normalising ties with North Korea

Feb 26, 2026

Last Updated on February 26, 2026 7:22 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung expressed his commitment to continue efforts to normalise relations with North Korea. He said the two Koreas should move beyond past confrontation and pursue peace and stability. Lee reaffirmed his commitment to improving ties, even though Supreme Leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un called South Korea’s peace offers fake during the congress worker party meeting. Despite rejecting the South, Kim appeared to leave the door open for talks with Washington as the meeting concluded.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Kuwait marks national day and liberation day 

Feb 26, 2026
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India deliver sharp rebuttal to Pakistan at 61st UNHRC Session

Feb 26, 2026
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US, Iran set to resume nuclear talks in Geneva

Feb 26, 2026

You missed

HINDI SECTION

कांग्रेस 5 राज्यसभा सीटें जीतने की तैयारी में; असम और तेलंगाना में गठबंधन पर नजर

26 February 2026 7:24 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Kuwait marks national day and liberation day 

26 February 2026 7:23 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

South Korean President for normalising ties with North Korea

26 February 2026 7:22 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India deliver sharp rebuttal to Pakistan at 61st UNHRC Session

26 February 2026 7:20 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments