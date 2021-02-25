India crush England by 10 wickets in 3rd Cricket Test in Ahmedabad

AMN

India crushed England by 10 wickets on day two in the third Test at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India are now leading the four-match Test series 2-1.

India achieved the victory target of 49 runs with a huge six hit by Rohit Sharma. Without losing any wicket in their second innings on day two of the match this evening, Openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill led India to this remarkable victory.

Earlier, England were bundled out for 81 runs in their second innings . This is the lowest ever Test score of England against India. Local Boy Axar Patel claimed five wickets while Ravichandran Ashwin bagged four and Washington Sundar got one. Ashwin has become the fastest Indian to pick 400 wickets.

India were all out for 145 runs in their first innings this afternoon. For the hosts, Rohit Sharma was the highest scorer with 66 runs. For the Visitors, Joe Root claimed five wickets while Jack Leach bagged four and Jofra Archer got one.

England were all out for 112 in their first innings yesterday.

India’s chances of earning a World Test Championship final spot depends upon the outcome of the remaining test.