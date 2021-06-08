India Covid recovery rate improves further to 94.29%

AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Health Ministry said the country reported less than one lakh daily new cases after 63 days. In the last 24 hours, 86 thousand 498 new cases were reported which is lowest in 66 days. Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for the 26th consecutive day. The national Covid recovery rate also improved further to go up to 94.29 per cent. Over one lakh 82 thousand patients recovered during the last 24 hours.

Country’s Active Caseload also declined to 13 lakh 3 thousand 702. Daily positivity rate is at 4.62 per cent and it is less than 10 per cent for 15 consecutive days. Weekly Positivity Rate currently stands at 5.94 per cent. Two thousand 123 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. With this, the death toll due to the pandemic has gone up to three lakh 51 thousand 309.

Meanwhile, under the globe’s largest vaccination drive, over 23 Crore 61 lakh COVID vaccine doses have been administered so far. More than 33 lakh 64 thousand doses were administered yesterday.

Testing capacity has also been ramped up substantially and over 36.82 crore tests have been conducted till now. More than 18 lakh 73 thousand samples were tested yesterday.