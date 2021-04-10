India conveys concern to US over warship carrying out navigation ops off Lakshadweep

WEB DESK

India on Friday conveyed its concerns to the US after a Navy ship of that country carried out a freedom of navigation patrols in its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) off the coast of Lakshadweep islands. The External Affairs Ministry said that New Delhi has conveyed its concerns regarding to the US through diplomatic channels.

The Ministry said, India’s stated position on the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea is that the Convention does not authorise other States to carry out in the EEZ and on the continental shelf, military exercises or manoeuvres, in particular those involving the use of weapons, without the consent of the coastal state. It added that the USS John Paul Jones was continuously monitored transiting from the Persian Gulf towards the Malacca Straits.