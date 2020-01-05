India condemns targeted killing of minority Sikh community member at Peshawar

AMN

India has strongly condemned the targeted killing of minority Sikh community member at Peshawar in Pakistan. This incident follows the recent vandalism and desecration of holy Gurdwara Nankana Sahib and the unresolved case of abduction, forced conversion and marriage of a Sikh girl.

India has called upon the Pakistan government to stop prevaricating and take immediate action to apprehend and give exemplary punishment to the perpetrators of these heinous acts. The External Affairs Ministry said, the Pakistan Government should act in defence of their own minorities instead of preaching sermons about it to other countries.