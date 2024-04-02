India Condemns China for its Repeated Actions of Renaming Places of Arunachal Pradesh

AMN

India has condemned China for its repeated actions of renaming places in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh. External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that assigning invented names will not alter the reality that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral and inalienable part of India.

The Indian response comes in the wake of China’s provocative action of renaming places in Arunachal Pradesh. Yesterday, External Affairs Minister, Dr S. Jaishankar said that changing names does not have an effect. He said, Arunachal Pradesh was, is and will always be a state of India.