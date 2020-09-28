Govt committed to increase public healthcare spending: Health Minister
India closely monitoring developments in Libya: MEA

India External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said India has been closely monitoring the developments in Libya.

In response to media queries on developments in Libya, he said the country has taken note of the progress in intra-Libyan dialogue facilitated by Morocco and the talks in Montreux, Switzerland under the auspices of the UN Support Mission in Libya UNSMIL, following Berlin Conference and Cairo Declaration.

The spokesperson said India welcomes these international efforts aimed at a peaceful settlement of the conflict through an intra-Libyan dialogue, taking into account the legitimate aspirations of the Libyan people, while preserving Libya’s sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity.

