India, China committed to objective of complete disengagement along LAC: Indian Army

India and China are committed to the objective of complete disengagement along the LAC. Indian and Chinese Army commanders held a meeting at Chushul, on Indian side, for the fourth round of talks on July 14th.

Both the sides have been engaged in discussions through established military and diplomatic channels to address the prevailing situation along the LAC. The engagement was consistent with the consensus reached between the Special Representative of India and China earlier, on 5th July, to discuss complete disengagement.

Senior Commanders reviewed the progress on implementation of the first phase and discussed further steps to ensure complete disengagement.