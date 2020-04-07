2,84,802 people recovered from coronavirus
UK: PM Boris Johnson moved to ICU as symptoms worsen
China reports no new virus deaths for first time
COVID-19: Japan to impose emergency for several regions
Corona crisis: Death toll rises to more than 74,800
COVID-19: Number of active cases 136 in Sri Lanka
COVID-19: Spain witnesses decrease in number of deaths
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     08 Apr 2020 12:38:47      انڈین آواز
Ad

India, China can cooperate in vaccine development; Indian Envoy to China

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Indian Ambassador to China, Vikram Misri said that there is great scope for India and China to cooperate in scientific and medical research related to ongoing COVID-19 crisis, including development of a vaccine which can be of great value to the world at large.

In an interview to China’s state television CGTN, Mr. Misri said that immediate priority in this cooperation is to procure medical kits, PPEs, ventilators and other medical equipment in a stable and orderly manner from China and to help and assist medical fraternity in India who are battling this pandemic on a war footing.

Recalling India’s help to China of 16 tons medical assistance in early stages of the outbreak, Mr. Misri said that there is a lot of scope for cooperation in assisting each other. He added that both the countries should keep their freight and cargo lines open to facilitate smooth transportation of these medical aids.

Mr. Misri said, the extraordinary meeting of G-20 leaders yielded good results in terms of stimulus plan to the tune of 5 trillion dollars to mitigate the socio-economic impact of this crisis. He said that it is important for countries to rise above their differences to tackle the challenge of COVID-19.

He said that both the countries remain committed to celebrate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties in a befitting manner in pursuance to the vision of leaders of both the countries. He expressed satisfaction that both the sides have succeeded in designing a joint logo to mark these celebrations which is in its final stages adding that it will be jointly released at an appropriate time.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Film Fests go online in times of COVID-19-induced social distancing

Film Fests go online in times of COVID-19-induced social distancing

By Utpal Borpujari While COVID-19 keeps everyone in the #StayHomeStaySafe mode, the consumption of content ...

“I am sorry Sir, this time your vision has failed”- Kamal Hassan to PM Modi

“I am sorry Sir, this time your vision has failed”- Kamal Hassan to PM Modi

Syed Ali Mujtaba / Chennai Tamil actor turned politician Kamal Hassan has written a long letter to the Prim ...

Ad

TECH AWAAZ

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates and wife Melinda WEB DESK Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates has left the Board of directors of ...

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Scientist copied the printing technique of physically cutting and glueing printed text WEB DESK Larr ...

MARQUEE

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Ad

SPORTS

Covid-19 outbreak: Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021

AMN Japan's Prime Minister and the head of the International Olympic Committee Shinzo Abe today agreed to ...

Olympics will be postponed due to coronavirus outbreak: IOC member

According to USA Today, veteran International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound said that the 2020 Tokyo Gam ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!